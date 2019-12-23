By 2017 Greensill had cleaned up its credit book and created bespoke investment funds in collaboration with the Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG and Credit Suisse Group AG to draw a wider pool of investors to his particular finance niche: invoice-based lending, or “supply chain finance” to use the industry jargon. (This is an increasingly popular way for companies to free up more cash by getting a financial intermediary — such as Greensill — to pay their suppliers in the first instance. Greensill and its ilk pay slightly less than is owed to the supplier, which is where they make their profit, but the supplier swallows this because it’s happy to get paid quickly.)

AD

AD

Last year Greensill attracted a $250 million investment from the private equity firm General Atlantic and appointed former U.K. prime minister David Cameron as an adviser. Around that time it paid $22 million for a luxurious Dassault Falcon 7X jet.

Things really took off in 2019, with Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Vision Fund investing almost $1.5 billion. The second tranche valued Greensill at about $4 billion.

True to form Greensill, 42, added yet another plane to his fleet. Listed for $50 million, Gulfstream’s G650 is one of the grandest private jets around. Including a second Piaggio, the firm now owns four aircraft. This seems plenty for a startup, albeit one that now has more than 500 employees.

AD

On the fintech spectrum, Greensill’s roots are more “fin” than “tech” so this “shadow bank” lender seemed an odd addition to Son’s futuristic Vision Fund stable. The firm’s connection to a dramatic bond fund implosion at GAM also raised eyebrows about SoftBank’s investment.

AD

Yet after the huge embarrassment of WeWork’s failed public listing, Son is desperate for his other investments to actually make money. That might explain why his lieutenants Colin Fan and Tom Cheung, two former Deutsche Bank AG credit specialists, have thrown money at Greensill. Its revenue doubled to almost $275 million last year and it raked in nearly $50 million in net profit, according to its Australian accounts.

The firm has used some of its cash pile to build technology and buy complementary businesses. In 2020 its sales should reach $1 billion, Greensill told me when we spoke earlier this year (in a taxi bound for London’s Farnborough airport where a plane would whisk Greensill to a meeting with Son in Japan). On current form the company might soon be making several hundred million dollars in pretax profit, which would help validate SoftBank’s eye-popping valuation. So how’s he doing it?

AD

Greensill’s niche was once an unexciting corner of finance dominated by banks such as Citi, HSBC Holdings Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, serving mainly large corporate clients and their most important suppliers. He has shaken up the industry by extending this type of finance to smaller companies and making it possible for institutional investors, not just banks, to invest in the packaged up short-term loans — thus creating an asset class. Credit Suisse funds have about $10 billion of client money invested in Greensill-sourced supply chain finance securities, according to Bloomberg data.

AD

In a world of negative rates, the positive returns offered by these short-duration credit products are attractive and the idea is catching on: Germany’s Allianz Global Investors and HSBC have announced a similar fund.

Greensill’s clients — the ones who use it to pay their invoices up-front — include blue-chip names such as Vodafone Group Plc, Airbus SE and General Mills Inc. Competition in supply chain finance is fierce, so margins are presumably thin. To make up for this, Greensill needs massive volumes of work: This year it expects to have purchased more than $150 billion of invoices.

AD

But the firm also has many clients in the “non-investment grade supply chain space,” according to Greensill. Riskier companies typically pay more for financing. Customers include U.K. industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a debt-laden metals conglomerate; Shop Direct, part of the Barclay brothers’ struggling business empire; and BrightHouse Group Plc, a loss-making rent-to-own retailer.

AD

In theory, invoice-based lending is relatively low risk because the credit duration is typically shorter than a year. But defaults happen. British building contractor Carillion Plc was a heavy user of supply chain finance and its insolvency in 2018 triggered big losses for lenders such as Banco Santander SA. Greensill walked away from financing talks with Carillion about a year before it collapsed. “Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than smart,” Greensill says.

His firm buys credit insurance to protect against losses and most of the funding it arranges is sold on immediately to clients of its bundled securities. Hence the risks should be manageable — for Greensill, at least.(1)

AD

A bigger challenge will be convincing people that supply chain finance is a force for good generally. The cost to the supplier is often much lower that it would be if it tried to raise funds in traditional ways; Greensill doesn’t see a problem.

AD

Yet so-called reverse factoring has struggled to shift a reputation that it benefits big companies more than than their suppliers. Credit rating agencies are also skeptical because companies don’t always clearly disclose this stuff in their accounts, thereby masking how their business is really generating cash. They also worry about companies getting into financial difficulty and having their finance facilities suddenly withdrawn.

Much of what Greensill does is opaque but the founder claims he’d welcome transparency to build more confidence in the nascent asset class. “My objective is to make everything I do subject to sunlight,” he says. With the Vision Fund under huge pressure to prove it can pick winners, he’ll surely get the attention he seeks in 2020. If he’s successful, maybe he could buy another jet.

AD

(1) Greensill would still have to pay a credit insurance deductible. The firmhas also agreed to cover a limited amount of credit losses from the Credit Suisse high income fund

AD

To contact the author of this story: Chris Bryant at cbryant32@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Boxell at jboxell@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies. He previously worked for the Financial Times.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

AD