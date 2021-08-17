China has already been burned by failed investments in Afghanistan, most notably the copper project at Mes Aynak, which sits just 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside Kabul. The Taliban had made specific commitments not to attack the mine, but even then, China decided to discontinue its operations. It put on ice the state-owned Metallurgical Corporation of China’s 30-year lease on the site, signed in 2007 in a $2.83 billion deal that has since been touted as the largest foreign investment in Afghanistan’s history. It is no doubt a significant deal on paper, but one that has never led to anything concrete on the ground.