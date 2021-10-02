It comes at a time when President Joe Biden’s administration has been talking up electric-vehicle subsidies, including tax credits. In addition, anything made in the U.S. or with higher domestic content, including battery cells, would get more government support. That’s on top of a new national blueprint for lithium-ion batteries, making it perfect timing for Ford and SK’s blockbuster investment. There’s more to consider, however.
Read the whole thing.
Evergrande’s Fall Shows How Xi Has Created a China Crisis — Niall Ferguson
Singapore’s Covid Response Overlooked a Major Factor: Fear — Rachel Rosenthal
Manny Pacquiao Isn’t the Hero the Philippines Needs — Matthew Brooker
Unproven Covid Pills Could Be Biden’s Secret Weapon — Max Nisen
The High-Earner Tax Break That Democrats Forgot — Alexis Leondis
Even the People’s Bank of China Can’t Kill Bitcoin FOMO — Lionel Laurent
Wells Fargo Swapped Some Digits — Matt Levine
Everything Is Getting Worse. So Buy Stocks, Obviously — John Authers
If Anybody Can Lead Europe After Merkel, It’s Super Mario — Andreas Kluth
More From Bloomberg Opinion
Here’s what we’ve been talking about this week.
• Watch: Is New York Back? A Debate with Justin Fox and Noah Smith
• Watch: Should Facebook and YouTube Do More to Protect Kids? with Robert George and Tim Lavin
• Watch: Risks & Rewards with John Authers and Lisa Abramowicz
• Listen: “Follow the Science” with Faye Flam: Where Medicine Doesn’t Follow the Science
• Listen: “Deep Background” with Noah Feldman: Violence, Recovery and Modern Jewish Life with Mark Oppenheimer
This is the Weekend Edition of Bloomberg Opinion Today, a roundup of the most popular stories Bloomberg Opinion published this week based on web readership. New subscribers to the newsletter can sign up here.
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Brooke Sample is an editor for Bloomberg Opinion. She was previously an editor at Euromoney Institutional Investor.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.