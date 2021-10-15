The EU taxonomy looks even more misguided when you realize that it interferes with a better European policy that could be both market-friendly and effective if given a proper chance. This is the carbon price that’s set in the EU’s Emissions Trading System. The EU caps the amount of greenhouse gases European industry may emit and then lowers that threshold over time — that’s what we need. The system then lets companies buy or sell allowances, ensuring emissions are reduced fastest where it is cheapest to do so.