It’s an argument well-fitted to the demagogic zeitgeist. The fact is, EV tax credits are a clunky way of doing decarbonization and tend to go disproportionately to wealthier people. The problem is, more efficient methods such as carbon taxes — which would tend to fall more heavily on higher earners, especially if revenue was redistributed — aren’t optimal from a political point of view, especially on Fischer’s side of the aisle. Indeed, let’s face it, anything that might impinge on oil’s near monopoly of transportation — be it taxes, fees, standards, subsidies or whatever — tends to get short shrift on Fischer’s side of the aisle. This, along with the increasing urgency of addressing climate change, is why climate policies now tend toward the regulatory and prescriptive end of things.