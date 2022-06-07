Placeholder while article actions load

Six months ago, at the climate summit in Glasgow, Israel’s newly elected prime minister Naftali Bennett pledged to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Israel’s small but vociferous community of environmental activists were jubilant over the reversal of the aggressive natural gas drilling of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a show of seriousness, Israel’s Energy Ministry announced a one-year freeze on gas exploration and on further export permits. From now on, thought the green lobby, renewables would be the future of Israeli energy. It was an exciting time to be on the right side of the international environmental consensus.

That excitement came to a screeching halt last week, when the Bennett government announced a 180-degree shift in its natural gas policy. The reason was obvious. As the director-general of the ministry, Lior Schillat, unapologetically put it, “The energy crisis in Europe has shuffled the deck. We are not sticking to dogma.”

The climate community was outraged. Greenpeace Israel called the decision “scandalous” and accused the government of bad faith. It demanded a return to the Glasgow pledge. But even many activists understand the irresistible logic of the government’s decision. Israel has spent two decades creating an offshore natural gas industry. Europe has now awoken to the realization that it can’t rely on imported Russian gas. Supply, meet demand.

The war in Ukraine has made it clear that it’s dangerous for a country to count on the goodwill of foreign suppliers for its energy needs. This is especially true for a country like Israel, a small nation in a hostile region. In the past 20 years, Israel has gone from being a net importer of fossil fuels to being self-sufficient, thanks to offshore gas drilling. The government is wise to preserve that independence and to take advantage of the demand from European nations looking for a substitute for Russian imports.

Resuming gas extraction doesn’t mean that Israel is reneging on its climate obligations. Israel already is a global leader when it comes to sustainability, notably through technical innovations around fragile water supplies including desalination and sustainable agricultural irrigation. It is developing solar energy sources in the Negev desert. In Tel Aviv, Israel’s tech hub, myriad companies work on sustainable technologies. For a lot of Israelis, these efforts resonate more than what they view as empty and unrealistic pledges to reach carbon zero.

Israel isn’t yet a major international gas exporter. Most of the gas it produces is for domestic use, and its only foreign customers are Jordan and Egypt. But talks with European Union officials are under way to begin shipping gas by the end of summer.

Initial amounts will be small, but there are already plans for more. Increased supply will require extensive new infrastructure, possibly including a new undersea pipeline stretching across the Mediterranean. This proposal, known as EastMed, won the blessing of the Trump administration. A feasibility study is nearing completion. According to Gina Cohen, an independent energy consultant based in Israel, the pipeline could be in operation within five or six years.

But it might never happen. In January, the Biden administration withdrew support for the EastMed pipeline project for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. An alternative under consideration is a pipeline from Israel to southeastern Europe via Turkey. That route would be shorter than EastMed. The problem is, Israel doesn’t trust Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose attitude toward the Jewish state blows hot and cold.

Cohen cites two other possibilities. Israel could pipe gas to Egypt for liquefaction and then, in a joint venture, send it onward. The infrastructure exists, although it would need to be expanded to allow for consistent and larger volumes dedicated to export. On the plus side, this could happen relatively quickly. But the deal would be complicated for legal reasons, and there are unknowns regarding Egypt’s own domestic needs.

Perhaps the best solution would be for Israel to build, operate and defend its own liquefaction platform and export directly. This week, Israel moved a gas rig into Karish, a still-untapped offshore field whose ownership is disputed by Lebanon. The Israeli navy is now protecting the field in the face of threats by Hezbollah.

One way or another, Israel is going to be selling gas to Europe and other customers. Last week, the Finance Ministry announced that Israel is launching its first sovereign wealth fund. By next June, the fund will begin distributing up to 3.5% of its annual natural-resources revenue, estimated at 1.9 billion shekels, about $585 million. That money will be used for social, educational and economic projects.

The fund isn’t on par with the trillion-dollar vehicles operated by some energy powers, but it is big enough to make a difference in a country of 10 million people. Once the gas and the profits start to flow, even the most ardent enemies of offshore drilling will be hard-pressed to turn off the tap.

