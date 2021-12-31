The pressures favoring labor will persist. The pandemic spurred worker demands for more independence and higher pay. Labor participation rates dropped sharply in 2020 when the economy essentially closed but have not recovered to 2019 levels. Some 11 million job openings vastly exceed the 6.9 million unemployed. Many remain on the sidelines because they fear being infected by Covid-19. Mothers remain at home for lack of child-care providers. Daycare workers declined by 108,700, or 10.4%, from February 2020 through September 2021. Many have rethought their lifestyle and thrown in the work towel after commuting time jumped by 6% between 2014 and 2019, according to the Census Bureau. The pandemic generated a surge in retirees, with 1.5 million more leaving full-time employment since 2020 than the past trend implied.