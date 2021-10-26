Rich countries shouldn’t take this as a reason to avoid their own difficult choices. As much as developing economies may want to decarbonize, they’re still held back by the scanty availability of cash to build new power plants. The majority of the cost of running a fossil-fired generator is incurred in buying fuel over the course of its operating life, but almost all of the expense for wind or solar comes at the construction stage. That gives a lingering advantage to coal and gas because rich nations historically have been reluctant to extend the sort of up-front, long-term lending to emerging markets that renewable projects need.