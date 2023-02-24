Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consumer spending numbers released on Friday displayed surprisingly big gains in the US in January, following on retail sales and payroll employment reports that showed the same. Will this momentum continue? My guess is no, because much of the “momentum” may have just been seasonal adjustments that haven’t quite caught up with new holiday realities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With consumer spending, which is released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis only in seasonally adjusted form, the main evidence for this is simply that three of the six strongest months for spending growth since January 2021 have been Januarys.

With retail sales and payroll employment, we can also look at unadjusted numbers, which fell in January as they have as far back as records go. That’s why there are seasonal adjustments, to help economists, businesspeople, investors and others see past recurring phenomena like holiday shopping to underlying trends in the data. But the unadjusted numbers also show that holiday shopping patterns are changing, with the percentage increase in retail sales from November to December much less than half of what it was 30 years ago and the decrease from December to January somewhat more than half.

This is what’s called “moving seasonality.” Americans have been buying gifts earlier, buying more gift cards (which don’t show up in the retail sales data until used) and seemingly just spending less on end-of-year gifts — not to mention moving to places where the weather is usually less of an issue in January — so the seasonality that government statisticians aim to adjust for has effectively moved. The software that the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics use to adjust consumer spending, retail sales and jobs data is designed to incorporate moving seasonality, but if the movement is sudden, or accelerating, the adjustments won’t incorporate all of it right away.

With jobs, for which consistent data are available back to 1939, the really big seasonal shifts appear to have happened decades ago. But the December-to-January decline, after decades of hovering around 2% except during recessions, shrunk from 2.1% in 2017-2018 to 1.6% this winter.

Zeroing in on January changes in the sectors that one would expect to be most seasonal makes the seasonality movement over time even clearer. Here, for example, are the January sales declines for retail sales minus cars, gasoline and restaurants.

The long-run trend is quite clear, and maybe there’s been an acceleration since the mid-2010s. It’s hard to be confident about that given that the acceleration stalled in 2022 and 2023, although this may have something to do with holiday season getting progressively more normal since the very weird Covid-19 winter of 2020-2021. The high inflation of the past couple of years is another factor to consider, although the month-to-month consumer price index changes (0.5% seasonally adjusted and 0.8% unadjusted this January) aren’t big enough to truly change the picture.

Now here are the January payroll employment declines for the retail trade as well as for transportation and warehousing, which e-commerce has made into a bigger part of the holiday jobs picture.

Again, it looks as if there might be a steeper upward trend (representing a faster-shrinking January jobs decline) over the past five years, but it’s hard to tell. When January’s big payroll jobs number came out, Wall Street economists appeared split on how much was real and how much a seasonal adjustment quirk. It will take months, and years, of data to know who’s right. As the Census Bureau puts it in one of its many online explanations of seasonal adjustments, the best estimate of a seasonal factor for, say, January 2015, is one that incorporates “estimates of surrounding Januaries (especially from 2014 and 2016).” If only we already knew what was going to happen in January 2024.

