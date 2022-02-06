The twin fuels of the modern economy are energy and credit. Energy price volatility has always been a driver of macroeconomic policy, all the way back to the days in the mid-20th century when a sharp increase in the oil price was seen as an inevitable precursor to recession. In the past, though, that uncertainty has been driven only by supply-demand mismatches within the oil market. In the future, it may come from structural changes in the way our entire planet generates and uses energy.