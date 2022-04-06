JetBlue Airways Corp. and Spirit Airlines Inc. would be a match made in weirdness, but those are the kinds of deals that happen in tightly consolidated industries where there’s at best one more mega-merger yet to come. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Spirit confirmed late Tuesday that JetBlue had offered to acquire it for $33 a share in cash, or about $7.2 billion including the assumption of debt and operating leases. JetBlue’s out-of-left-field offer presents Spirit with an alternative to the merger with Frontier Airlines Inc. that it had agreed to in February. Frontier’s parent company is offering a mix of cash and shares, the value of which has shrunk since the announcement amid investor concerns about the airline industry’s ability to cope with rising fuel prices. As of the close of trading on Monday, Frontier’s offer was worth about $24 a share.

Frontier and Spirit are a more obvious pairing. Both are ultra-low-cost carriers, and their business models were forged under the guidance of William Franke, who is Frontier’s chairman but previously oversaw Spirit’s board while his private equity firm, Indigo Partners, maintained a large investment in that company. A JetBlue and Spirit combination, on the other hand, screams culture clash. Spirit compensates for its cheap fares by charging fees for both carry-on and checked bags (with a top-up for heavier or wider ones), printed boarding passes, seat selection and all in-flight refreshments. JetBlue is known for top class in-flight entertainment options and brand-name snacks and has been attempting to carve out a niche for itself with corporate and relatively well-heeled leisure travelers through its Mint premium offering.

“Customers shouldn’t have to choose between a low fare and a great experience, and JetBlue has shown it’s possible to have both,” JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in a statement announcing the company’s offer. Hayes argues that JetBlue and Spirit would present a bigger competitive threat to the larger, legacy carriers than the combination of two ultra-low-cost airlines would. Theoretically, that makes sense. If customers can pay less for a high-quality travel experience and the merger with Spirit gives them more destination options, that’s appealing. But Spirit has a reputation for nickel-and-diming customers and generally giving them the opposite of a great experience. This video that made the rounds on Instagram last year nicely captures the general customer perception of Spirit compared with other carriers.

Interestingly, the current merger proposal assumes Spirit’s fleet is retrofitted and rebranded as JetBlue. There are only so many airlines out there that JetBlue could conceivably buy to get bigger. The carrier appears to be betting that holding its nose a bit on Spirit’s business model in the short term will be well worth it for the added scale in planes, routes and passenger traffic. Both carriers fly Airbus SE jets and have a meaningful presence in Florida and Caribbean markets that have experienced a more robust recovery amid strong leisure demand. Perhaps there’s also an opportunity for JetBlue’s leaders to pick up some tips from Spirit’s cost-focused management team as fuel and labor inflation pick up, but the rebranding plan suggests Spirit’s operating costs would be more likely to rise to the level of JetBlue’s than the other way around.However much of a stretch the strategic logic may be behind a JetBlue and Spirit merger, the substantial premium to the agreed-upon deal with Frontier is impossible to ignore, and the rival bidder is going to have to increase its offer. It doesn’t necessarily need to match JetBlue in both dollar and structure. Normally, cash is king, but airlines are one of the few sectors that have yet to fully dig themselves out of the pandemic slump. JetBlue’s $33-a-share offer compares with Spirit’s February 2020 high of about $45; the carrier’s stock traded above $60 in early 2019. Selling now to JetBlue for cash would net shareholders a higher immediate price than the status quo and what Frontier is offering, but it wouldn’t give them an opportunity to share in any future upside. That might be fine for investors who think higher fuel and labor costs are about to wreak havoc on airlines’ profitability. An industry with one fewer airline might also be more disciplined and less apt to chase customers at any cost.

As JetBlue itself points out, offering all cash allows it to avoid the process of seeking approval for the deal from its own shareholders. The roughly 7% drop in JetBlue’s shares on news of its offer shows why such a sign-off wouldn’t have necessarily been guaranteed. JetBlue will, however, still need antitrust regulators’ blessing. It’s not immediately clear why this tie-up would be any easier of a sell from that perspective than a Frontier merger. The case rests on regulators agreeing that a JetBlue-Spirit combination would be a stronger competitor for legacy carriers, but that argument is somewhat undercut by JetBlue’s marketing alliance with American Airlines Group Inc. That partnership allows the carriers to book travelers on each other’s flights and links their rewards programs, so a Spirit deal should also help American. The Justice Department already sued in September to force JetBlue and American to unwind their partnership. In its statement, JetBlue also sprinkled in some feel-goods such as the chance for crew members “to make a bigger difference in the communities JetBlue and Spirit serve” and the opportunity to accelerate its sustainability efforts. Still, yet another merger that shrinks the number of U.S. airlines can hardly be what Congress had in mind when it bailed out the industry during the pandemic. Any kind of megadeal in the airline sector is going to face tough scrutiny, but should two carriers succeed, that will definitely make future M&A of scale all but impossible. If JetBlue is going to take its shot, now is the time.

