Instead, two of the world’s richest businessmen are furiously writing billion-dollar checks in their race to shape our climate future. Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani owe their fortunes to carbon, and yet it’s in hydrogen — the simplest known element — where a complex contest between them could open a pathway to decarbonized economic growth. India’s official position just before the conference was that net zero emissions by 2050 is an unjust demand. Yet, the optimism of the tycoons from Gujarat offered a way out of the impasse. Betting on one or both to succeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised delegates at the COP26 summit by promising that the world’s third-biggest emitter will reach net-zero by 2070, though real work for his team will start only after returning from Glasgow. That’s when Ambani, 64, and Adani, 59, will want supportive policies.