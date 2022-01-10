Consider a fortunate miner operating in a world free of politics. Its decision on hunting down uranium or lithium is a simple one: Go wherever you’ll get the best returns. In Latin America, production costs for lithium carbonate are in the region of $2,000 to $3,000 a metric ton before royalty payments, according to Morgan Stanley, compared to $6,000 to $12,000 a ton in Australia and China. That should make lithium mining in the altiplano far more profitable than elsewhere in the world.