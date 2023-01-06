Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even as Republicans’ circular firing squad let loose in Washington this week, one counterpart in Kentucky fired the year’s opening salvo in the ongoing war on ESG. State treasurer Allison Ball, acting under a pro-fossil fuels state law passed last year, issued a list of 11 financial companies including BlackRock Inc., Citigroup Inc. and a smorgasbord of Scandinavian institutions. They are alleged to be engaged in “energy company boycotts,” meaning they “intentionally choke off the lifeblood of capital to Kentucky’s signature industries.”

Do they, though? It’s a valid question with all these GOP anti-boycott boycotts, whereby state politicians assume the mantle of thought police for financial institutions, threatening them with divestment unless they change their ways. But especially so in the case of Kentucky because its energy industry is anything but “signature.”

You wouldn’t know this from Ball’s press release which says “the energy sector represents 7.8% of total state employment or 143,994 jobs.” The source for that is the US Energy & Employment Jobs Report, or USEER, put out by the Department of Energy. The thing to know about USEER, however, is that it includes vehicle manufacturing, sales and maintenance in the total. In Kentucky’s case, that accounts for 57% of the jobs Ball cited. It also includes Kentuckians employed in power generation and distribution, as well as energy efficiency; neither of which is necessarily tied to the fossil fuels Ball nominally champions.

Indeed, on the most inclusive reading of USEER’s figures, roughly 12,000 state jobs can be directly linked to fossil fuels, representing all of 0.6% of Kentucky’s labor force. Coal mining, which used to be a signature industry in the state, now employs less than 5,000 people (it peaked at about 76,000 in 1949). This is mirrored in other data. While Kentucky is the sixth largest producer of coal in the US, it accounts for less than 5% of total tonnage.(1)Looking at fossil fuels as a whole, Kentucky’s 1% share of production puts it 15th in the nation, just behind… California.(2)Altogether, fossil fuel production and processing add up to 2% of Kentucky’s GDP, on average; 16th in the nation and slightly below the overall figure for the US.(3)

To borrow the linguistic innovation of a certain Congressional freshman waiting to be sworn in, Kentucky’s Republicans may feel fossil fuel-ish, but that doesn’t comport with reality.

Possibly, you might think autos payrolls should be included as energy jobs because the product runs on fuel. But where do you draw the line? Wouldn’t that also mean including every worker engaged in, say, logistics or working in any factory, warehouse or office — or home, these days — that uses fuel or electricity? This is further complicated by the fact that cars increasingly don’t have to use gasoline. Indeed, the state’s own development office makes the very ESG-friendly boast of Kentucky being “America’s electric vehicle manufacturing hub.” Ford Motor Co. is building a giant EV battery factory there and EV-related investments in the state to date promise 8,500 new jobs, roughly double the remaining coal-mining workforce.

One area in which fossil fuels are dominant is power generation. Almost 95% of Kentucky’s generating capacity burns fossil fuels, of which more than half uses coal. Ball notably cited this in her release as well as boasting that the state had the 12th lowest average electricity prices in 2021. Kentucky slipped to 18th in 2022, based on data through October, most likely because of a sharp increase in the price of coal. Still, this matters for a couple of reasons.

First, regulated utilities tend to be powerful political actors in any state and have historically resisted efforts that penalize coal power, such as clean power policies or environmental, social and governance, or ESG, portfolio screening. Moreover, as economics have moved against coal power, not least because of cheap shale gas over the past decade, the facilities that remain open often run as regulated assets. That means they can recover their costs through ratepayer bills and are shielded from wholesale electricity market dynamics to a large degree, giving utilities even more incentive to push state politicians to preserve the status quo.

Second, Kentucky’s relatively strong manufacturing base, with all those vehicle plants, makes it an energy-intensive economy and, given the high share of coal power, an emissions-intensive economy, too. To put that in perspective, the impact of a notional carbon price on Kentucky’s wallets would be about double the national average and second only to neighboring West Virginia, according to calculations by ClearView Energy Partners, a Washington-based analytics firm.(4)

While Kentucky can hardly be described as an “energy” economy, therefore, the decarbonization that ESG portends would appear to pose a threat. Yet, as the opening of new EV-related factories demonstrates, this ignores the investment opportunities that come with it. Opportunities that ESG-related investing can potentially fund, alongside the Inflation Reduction Act dollars that Republicans also oppose despite most of it likely ending up in red districts. As it is, the numbers Ball cites show more people in the state are employed in the solar power sector (1,739) than at coal-fired plants (1,550) and many thousands more work in energy efficiency and electricity distribution, both of which also stand to gain from ESG-related trends.

To a large degree, none of this actually matters. The anti-ESG posturing now taking place — from Texas, the country’s biggest wind power state; to Florida, home to America’s biggest renewable-energy developer — is a cultural war dance, not a thoughtful weighing of facts and outcomes. In that sense, Kentucky choosing to cast itself as victim is a perfect addition to the meme.

(1) As per production data for the first nine months of 2022 (source: Energy Information Administration).

(2) This is calculated using production data from the Energy Information Administration, converted to exajoules for comparison. Oil and gas production as per 12 months through May 2022; coal as per six months through March 2022 (annualized). Coal production is converted at 45 million tonnes per exajoule.

(3) This is calculated as the aggregate average share of mining, oil and gas extraction, petroleum and coal products and pipeline transportation in GDP over the five years prior to 2020 or 2021 (timing depends on availability of data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis).

(4) ClearView calculates a proprietary metric called Consumer Carbon Leverage, which estimates the state-level per capita impact on disposable personal income of a $10 per tonne carbon price. For the 12 months ending June 2022, this equated to 0.22% of disposable personal income in Kentucky, 0.11% in the US as a whole and 0.24% in West Virginia. Source: “Yes, An ‘Energy Election’”, ClearView Energy Partners, Nov. 3, 2022.

