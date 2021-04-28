The Congressional Review Act, enacted in 1996, empowers Congress to overturn rules issued by a federal agency if lawmakers decide those rules veer from the congressional legislation that spawned them. The act applies to regulations expected to have an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more. Congress has up to 60 working days to call a vote to invalidate a new rule, and like all congressional bills, Congressional Review Act measures can be vetoed by the president. For those reasons, the act generally draws attention only in the immediate months after a change of party in the White House -- which happened in January, when Democrat Joe Biden replaced Trump, a Republican.