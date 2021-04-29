To start, Democrats are targeting a Trump-era rule that eased limits on methane emissions from oil and gas drilling. Senate Democrats, with the support of three Republicans, voted to repeal the rule on April 28. The House has yet to consider the measure. Democrats have introduced five other resolutions to repeal Trump rules, though it’s unclear whether they can win passage. One would ax a Securities and Exchange Commission rule that makes it difficult for small groups of corporate shareholders to introduce resolutions on sustainability and other issues. Another targets a rule by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency that critics say allows predatory lending.