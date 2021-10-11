KKR is also racing to keep up with the rest of its peers in amassing funds to invest in businesses addressing environmental and social challenges. It raised $1.3 billion for its first global impact fund in February 2020, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the U.S. Since then, with alternative asset managers flooded with cash, the targets have only grown: Apollo Impact Mission is aiming to raise $1.5 billion despite the backlash over Black and Epstein; growth equity shop General Atlantic is eyeing $4 billion for its new climate strategy; and the TPG Rise Climate fund, whose chairman is former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, has already brought in $5.4 billion. Even Blackstone, which has long invested in fossil fuel firms, has sought deals focusing on the clean-energy transition.