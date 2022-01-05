Beyond the market realities that rising interest rates might bring — such as competition from cash savings accounts — there will be an “emperor’s new clothes” effect when promises of ever-rising prices fail to bear fruit. Research by the Financial Conduct Authority, the U.K. regulator, has found a strong element of competition with peers and word-of-mouth driving crypto investments. When expected gains aren’t delivered, the message becomes harder to spread. It also matters that NFTs have been rejected as naked cash grabs by the very communities that are supposed to adopt them, such as gamers and musicians.