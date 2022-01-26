Similarly, while political risk may be rising, the issue is too complex to describe by saying, for example, that a left-wing government in Santiago portends doom. In Chile’s case, the long lead times needed for project development and the licenses already held by incumbent operators suggest that even an energetic new president would need time to have a big effect on supply. Hersh, who lived in South America for years, also cautions against reading too much into what Chile’s politicians say. While that country is vital to lithium supply, lithium is only a tiny fraction of Chile’s economy — unlike copper, for example — and that makes lithium an easy political talking point as the debate over a new constitution heats up.