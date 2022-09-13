Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In theory, British politics is on pause. The accession of King Charles III to the throne, and the 10-day period of mourning for his late mother, has overshadowed much other news in Britain, bar the hopeful unfolding of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In reality, these days are as freighted with political consequence as they are historical significance. Behind the scenes, both government and opposition are regrouping and preparing for one of the most ideologically charged political battles in the UK in recent memory amid a grim economic backdrop.

That might seem like a time of maximum advantage for Labour leader Keir Starmer. Polls before Liz Truss took office showed Labour with as much as a recent 15-point lead; many voters felt Starmer would make a better leader than Truss. But public opinion can change rapidly. The Labour leader benefited from Boris Johnson’s self-destruction, Tory Party divisions and fears of a looming cost-of-living crisis. But Johnson is gone, and it’s not clear the other tailwinds will blow as strong under his successor.

Nor can Starmer assume voters will turn against Truss. The past few days have brought her extraordinary public exposure even if her role has largely been to stand by and soothe. It was Truss who had to address the nation when the news of the Queen’s death broke; Truss who will travel with the new king around the country; and Truss who will host leaders and luminaries from around the world at a state funeral for the ages.

Truss, the ultimate political animal, appears to be floating above the fray of politics, somewhere in the ether with the royal family at the moment. Even her critics have fallen silent for the simple reason that Britain can’t afford for her to fail at this delicate moment when the world is watching. She’ll soon be off to the United Nations General Assembly, another big stage opportunity to burnish her leadership credentials. These halo effects may be short-lived but first impressions of a leader can also go a long way.

It may be the second time that history has been unkind to Starmer. It didn’t help that the pandemic broke out soon after he took the reins of the Labour Party — it was hard for him to reach out to members and the broader public over Zoom. He seemed remote in part because he was. With a global and national health crisis, he had little choice but to row in behind the government. And when he did criticize the Conservatives over various pandemic policy failings, Johnson simply branded him Captain Hindsight. Starmer wisely used the opportunity to do some internal party housecleaning, but he couldn’t expect the public to take much notice.

His well-earned reputation for lawyerly competence worked in his favor when he could attack Johnson’s character, catch him out over policy details or call attention to various ethics scandals under his administration; but none of those lines of attack are available now. Truss is hard-working and in command of the details. Her government is far more diverse than Labour’s shadow benches.

The biggest problem for Starmer is that Truss has pitched her government’s tent on more traditional conservative ground, emphasizing tax-cutting and aspiration, while also providing the scale of relief for households and businesses that Labour itself has called for. If Labour is to win, it has to mount a Ukraine-sized counteroffensive in the former Red Wall seats that the Conservatives won in 2019. And that will require appealing to their aspirations and hopes, not just their fears and resentments.

But how to do that when the government is spending some £150 billion ($75 billion) to shield households and businesses from rising energy prices and promising to cut taxes?

Starmer may have cleared out most of the Corbynite elements from the upper echelons of the party, but that’s still a long way from presenting a cohesive governing vision. Labour is still seen as the party of unions at a time of widespread public-sector strikes, even as Starmer has kept his distance from the picket lines and awkwardly ordered his shadow bench to keep theirs. He wants to win over Brexit voters by showing he has moved on, but still opposes the government’s populist policy of confrontation with the European Union over Northern Ireland. He wants to show his party is business-friendly and driven to pursue growth, but it’s hard to see his big economic idea of a windfall tax on energy companies being an election-defining issue, even if it’s popular among voters now.

Starmer is convinced otherwise, of course. “This is the basic political divide,” he told Parliament. “They want to protect the excess profits of the oil and gas companies and we want to protect working people.”

In a week’s time, the politics button gets unpaused. The great and the good who convened to honor the Queen will return home. The King will recede somewhat from the public glare, and the new government will set out plans to fund the cost-of-living relief and deliver the promised economic growth.

It’s difficult to say whether those as yet undetailed policies will prove sufficient. Governments normally lose elections rather than oppositions winning them. But it would be wrong for the Labour Party to assume another Tory leader will be driven out. Voters will expect the opposition to offer some big ideas of its own. So far they aren’t in evidence.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics.

