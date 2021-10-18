There’s all sorts of research on further-away technologies out there, but so far, the development of viable power packs has focused on the material of the cathode, or the electrode, which accounts for around 40% of the material costs. In doing so, they’ve concentrated on increasing the nickel content in nickel-manganese-cobalt, or NMC, batteries that have shown the greatest promise in terms of energy density. These can take cars the furthest, but their safety isn’t guaranteed and the price hasn’t come down enough to make green cars more affordable than the traditional ones.