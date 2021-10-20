Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the former Navy Reserve lieutenant, Rhodes scholar and jazz pianist who is in the fourth year of his second term, follows shipping the same way he reads music. “Here, one out of nine jobs in the region, one out of 50 in the country — it’s 2% — can be linked to the port,” he said last month during an interview in his City Hall office. “One of the most exciting things that I always do is I’ll sit down with a member of Congress from Maine, Florida or Alaska and let them know how many jobs come through the Port of L.A. that they depend on.”