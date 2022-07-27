Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Surging inflation has been punishing for lower-income households over the past year. Two developments — falling gasoline prices and excess inventories of consumer goods — should bring some relief to those struggling the most with high costs, but it isn’t clear how long the reprieve will last. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight The fast-changing economic situation has played out much differently across the income spectrum. A few months ago, low-income Americans were being squeezed by surging food and energy prices, while the well-off enjoyed rising home values.

That changed in mid-June, when the Federal Reserve adopted an even faster pace of interest-rate increases in the name of combating inflation. The rate hikes began putting more pressure on the affluent. Housing market activity slowed because of the double whammy of higher mortgage rates and skittish buyer psychology. Tech companies became more cautious in their hiring outlook, causing jitters for higher earners.

A look at one admittedly niche group — wealthy homeowners in California who drive electric vehicles — illustrates how much things have changed in the last month. It has become harder for these consumers to sell their homes; their houses may have fallen in value; their employment prospects have become more tenuous; and they haven’t benefited from the decline in gasoline prices.

Circumstances are different for lower-income consumers. For one, they are the group that spends the highest share of its income on gasoline. With retail gasoline prices down by more than 65 cents a gallon in the US since the middle of June, consumers will save around $90 billion on an annualized basis, with the impact being the greatest for those who earn the least. (This isn’t to say times are great for lower-income consumers, who had to absorb a lot of inflationary pain in the past year on top of their normal struggles.)

Low-income consumers are also benefiting from retailers’ inventory glut. Companies from Amazon to Walmart to Target reported last quarter that the shift in spending from goods to services in March had caught them somewhat off guard. As a result, they were sitting on more inventory than they wanted. And while it hasn’t yet shown up in the inflation data, retailers are slashing prices to clear out that inventory, as Walmart announced on Monday afternoon. For general merchandise stores, inventory-to-sales ratios are at their highest level in 15 years, and pricing will likely be under pressure until that comes down to a more normal level.

Declines in freight rates, both for transporting goods by cargo ship from Asia and for shipping goods by truck within the US, point to the possibility that downward pressure on goods prices could remain even after retailers have reduced their inventories.

And while there are signs, like rising initial jobless claims, that the labor market has become a bit tougher for workers, for now at least the weakness seems concentrated in the technology industry and in jobs associated with housing-market transactions, which affect middle-class and affluent workers more than lower-income ones. Job prospects for the latter remain strong.

Conditions could change in the months ahead, just as they have over the past several months. If one were taking a pessimistic view, the most noteworthy comparison would be the third quarter of 2008, when gasoline prices receded from record highs at the onset of the global financial crisis. Saving some money on gasoline isn’t much help to consumers when the economy is collapsing.

But for now, we don’t have signs of that kind of deceleration in economic activity. By the time gasoline prices had fallen as much from their peak in 2008 as they have today, Lehman Brothers had filed for bankruptcy and both financial markets and the job market were imploding. Today, there are pockets of softness, but labor demand in the aggregate appears to be somewhere between resilient and strong.

It is possible we’re in something like the eye of a hurricane, a lull where low-income consumers get some relief before the onset of a more severe storm down the road. But it is also possible this is just the latest mini-cycle of this economy, where homeowners and some tech workers take the hit rather than those more exposed to gasoline prices.

