“There is no climate security for the world without a protected Amazon,” Brazil’s president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, told a cheering crowd at climate talks in Egypt last month. He’s right: Limiting global warming requires saving the planet’s largest rainforest, which shriveled under outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro. To reverse the damage, Lula needs the world’s help — and must convince more Brazilians that fighting climate change is in their interest too.

In terms of planetary health, Bolsonaro’s tenure was disastrous. He made climate change a partisan debate and hollowed out agencies responsible for monitoring illegal mining, logging and burning in the Amazon. His actions resulted in the freezing of an international Amazon Fund dedicated to preserving the rainforest. A costly military campaign to fight fires there made little progress. Even with a slight reduction in 2022, deforestation surged to 11,400 square kilometers a year on average during Bolsonaro’s tenure, compared to 7,100 from 2015 to 2018. Parts of the forest now emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

As a candidate, Lula blasted Bolsonaro’s environmental record for harming Brazil’s image. He’s promised to host a summit of Amazon rainforest nations and has made overtures to countries like Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which also have large tropical forests, hoping to secure more generous international assistance for conservation efforts. In addition to pledging to name a dedicated climate envoy, Lula has repaired ties with former environment minister Marina Silva, a prominent green activist. In his first speech as president-elect, Lula vowed to fight for zero deforestation.

After the previous government’s neglect, Lula deserves credit for putting the Amazon and climate change back on the agenda — but he has little time to waste. His first priorities should be to revive forest oversight agencies, expand protections for indigenous people and lands, and crack down on surging violence in the Amazon region. With Brazil facing a tight budget for 2023 after the previous administration’s splurge on pre-election payouts, Lula should promote greater international cooperation on Amazon conservation to help deliver additional funds. The government should also try to leverage existing policies to meet environmental goals — for instance, by connecting rural credit to sustainable farming goals, the use of greener pesticides and fertilizers, and planting in open pasture. Thanks to its investments in hydropower, Brazil has a cleaner energy mix than most, but the country can still do more to accelerate adoption of wind and solar, which would further reduce carbon emissions, lower costs in the long run, and improve the reliability of the energy grid.

To make all this work, Lula will need to reach beyond his core supporters and persuade a broad cross-section of Brazilians to embrace a greener future. Diplomatic success abroad helps, but Lula must build coalitions in parliament, where the forces of Bolsonarismo remain strong, and with Brazilians in agricultural states who remain skeptical of environmental commitments. He should enlist the support of the private sector by appealing to the self-interest of large companies and the agricultural lobby, which are increasingly aware that their ability to continue selling to wealthy markets relies on sustainable supply chains.

Addressing other global leaders at last month’s climate summit, Lula said, “I didn’t come back to do what I did already. I came back to do more.” Strong words. What the planet needs now is action.

