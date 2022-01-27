The threat of sanctions against Russia can also be strengthened by Macron. France has already warned of a “very high” cost for Russia in case of aggression; this should include targeting Putin’s entourage and cracking down on corruption. Germany has in general been aligned with France in the past, but the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has displayed Russia’s leverage as Berlin leads efforts to exempt energy from sanctions. Paris could do better at putting Berlin on the spot — reliance on Russian gas risks undermining European security and the energy transition at the same time — and organize a plan for alternative emergency gas supplies and stockpiles if the crisis keeps escalating.