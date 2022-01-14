The meddling of politicians during election season is one thing, but long-term shifts in policy and strategic planning have also failed to deliver. A flagship state plan to restructure EDF and channel nuclear profits into renewables has dragged in the face of resistance from regulators in Brussels, who fear the distorting effects on market competition. The Macron administration has also blown hot and cold when it comes to nuclear, shutting down some reactors and pledging to reduce France’s exposure to 50% from 75%, even as it announces new atomic plants.