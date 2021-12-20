Tesla benefited enormously — crucially, even — from subsidies on its expensive cars, both from the federal government and California, from which it recently decamped to Texas (a big “thanks y’all” to Sacramento). It also took advantage of loans from the Department of Energy. But it doesn’t need that now. It has used up its allotment of federal rebates in vehicles. Even though it potentially stood to get more under the new legislation, Tesla’s brand is established enough that it doesn’t necessarily need them. It also has its own proprietary network of chargers set up.