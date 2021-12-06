His best hope, as is that of any legislation eventually passed, is to spur more momentum in investment toward the energy transition. That carries a risk of inflation, as multiple governments incentivize clean tech spending on the proviso that most of the money gets spent at home. And pressure is building; BloombergNEF’s latest battery survey showed a 6% price drop last year, just one-third the pace of the prior decade, as raw material costs rise. Just as coal-fired plants have capitalized on high gas prices in recent weeks, so any slowdown in the decline of clean-tech costs provides an opening for incumbent assets to live on. To shower money on innovation but also delay the concomitant elimination is to work against ourselves.