West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s last-ditch effort at reforming America’s sclerotic infrastructure permitting process is on life-support. In a rare consensus, both environmental groups and the fossil fuel industry view permitting reform as crucial to the future of energy in the US. For partisans, on both sides of the aisle, however, Manchin’s proposal is just too, well, moderate. This is an opportunity for President Joe Biden and leading Republicans in the Senate to hammer out a bipartisan compromise before this Congress adjourns.

For months, Republicans have been pushing an alternative to Manchin’s proposal that is more sweeping and better on the merits. Before the midterm elections, when it seemed possible that the GOP might take both houses of Congress, it made sense for Republicans to try to hold out for a better deal. Yet, with Democrats now in control of the Senate for another two years, Republicans should avoid making best the enemy of good, and make a good faith effort to negotiate with the President.

It can be done. Recall that Biden was able to get a transportation infrastructure deal through the Senate last year with the help of only a handful of moderate Republicans. Manchin’s bill focuses on energy infrastructure and is opposed by some progressive Democrats because it would include at least one new major natural gas pipeline. To make-up for those Democratic defections, Manchin needs support from conservative Republicans in addition to the moderates.

Republicans, though, think permitting reform needs to be much deeper, with much of the authority transferred from the federal government and interstate agencies to the states. In contrast, Manchin’s bill only requires that the President select 25 projects to be fast tracked through the laborious federal permitting system. With the exception of the Mountain Valley Pipeline – a natural gas project that runs through West Virginia – none of those fast-tracked projects have to be traditional fossil fuel projects.

Moderate Democrats expect Biden will prioritize green energy projects subsidized under the Inflation Reduction Act. Without fast-tracking, it’s unlikely that green energy production could expand fast enough to realize the goals the IRA targets. Over the summer, however, the Biden administration flirted with the idea of backing more fossil fuel drilling as part of their all-hands-on-deck effort to drive down gas prices before the election.

With the midterm elections behind them and gas-prices falling, the Biden administration probably feels less pressure to support new fossil fuels projects. The reprieve, though, is only temporary. The war in Ukraine has the potential to drag on for years and tensions with Russia are certain to be high regardless. The global economy, one must hope, will be in recovery by 2024 and that means upward pressures on commodity prices will return.

The fracking industry has the ability to dial-up production in response to that type of short-term pressure. The industry’s reluctance to respond this past summer was driven, in part, by the widespread sense that the White House was hostile to oil and gas. Investors pressed companies to return as much cash as possible to shareholders, aware that the industry may not have that opportunity in the future.

If the Biden administration wants more flexibility from producers in 2024, then it needs to be willing to show flexibility today. The White House should, in negotiations with Senate Republicans, offer to both expand the number of fast-tracked projects and devote those extra slots to infrastructure – such as liquid natural gas terminals, pipelines and petroleum storage facilities – that will help stabilize the global price of energy.

Republicans should accept a limited and vague commitment along these lines, as long as the Biden administration is willing to explicitly adopt the policy that stable and declining global energy prices are in the national security interest of the US.

Senate Democrats would never vote for a bill that required the president to encourage greater fossil fuel production, but a commitment not only to voters but to America’s allies that the US is working to support stable prices is the next best thing. It raises the cost of any open hostility or unfair treatment toward the oil and gas industry, along dimensions – foreign policy – to which Biden is especially keen.

That’s still a far cry from the ideal reform effort in anyone’s eyes. Ideal reform, though, is not on the table and won’t be for another two years. Worse, any sort of compromise will become vastly more difficult once the House Republicans take over in January. Both the Senate leadership and the President need to act now and accept a patchwork solution while there is still time.

