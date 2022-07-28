Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It is not entirely clear what made Senator Joe Manchin move. It wasn’t new inflation data; those numbers are almost two weeks away. Maybe he wonders whether Democrats might hold the Senate in November after all — and not look kindly on a recalcitrant chair of the energy committee? Perhaps President Joe Biden’s use of the “emergency” word on climate change, though not a declaration, made him think the White House might just go for broke on executive action. Possibly, the brinkmanship over the budget package was always just an elaborate ruse to get the Chips and Science Act over the line in the Senate — suspiciously just hours before Manchin announced his reconciliation with budget reconciliation.

Insert your theory here. But on an important level it doesn’t matter. The $379 billion of climate and energy spending in the newly agreed iteration of Biden’s Build Back Better Act is what counts. Not that this is Build Back Better, of course. No sir. Manchin made that quite clear with this indelicate eulogy:

Advertisement

For too long, the reconciliation debate in Washington has been defined by how it can help advance Democrats’ political agenda called Build Back Better. Build Back Better is dead …

In BBB’s place, we have the Inflation Reduction Act, a name almost laughably tailored to the current economic vibe.

Biden has been recasting his agenda to spend big on clean technology almost since he began talking about it: from environmentalism to job creation to confronting China, and lately to combating volatile energy prices. That’s important because it seems to have helped persuade Manchin to cooperate, perhaps aided by the recent decline in (still high) gasoline prices. It’s also important because, while the logic holds over time as the cost of renewables trends downward, the upfront investment required makes it a tough sell right now, especially if twinned with measures to curtail fossil-fuel supply, which are political kryptonite in the current environment.

Advertisement

The “energy security and climate change” package that emerged Wednesday evening is a third smaller than envisaged in the House-passed version of BBB. Even so, it stands to be the biggest federal incentive for clean technology yet (a ground-level bar, but still). Manchin characterizes it as “truly all of the above,” a phrase that’s apt to set progressives’ teeth on edge — which may be why he used it — but is also, in this case, useful.

Some environmentalists may not celebrate bigger tax credits for carbon capture and hydrogen development. Carbon capture, in particular, has shown little promise thus far in comparison with renewable power and batteries. But the latter get extended tax credits, too. Plus, electric vehicle tax rebates get a new lease on life, including a new $4,000 subsidy for people buying used EVs, expanding the potential market to drivers on lower incomes. There are also incentives for efficiency improvements, such as heat pumps, and clean technology manufacturing, including, importantly, a domestic supply chain of minerals in order to mitigate dependence on China.

One price of Manchin’s vote is a commitment by “President Biden, Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi” to advance separate legislation this fall to codify expedited permitting for energy projects. This intriguing element speaks to Manchin’s frustration with held-up efforts such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline project in his home state. But streamlined permitting is also something that renewable-power advocates need to build, for example, transmission lines. Politically, it’s also a Republican talking point — meaning it may be difficult for them to vote against even if it looks like a win for Biden.

Advertisement

Above all, despite compromises, the IRA would provide the most important thing the US energy transition needs: momentum. Recall that Biden came into office in the midst of an unofficial green stimulus in the form of a wave of private green investment and bubbly clean-tech valuations. Since then, the attrition of Build Back Better, the sudden return of inflation, the intervention of a partisan Supreme Court and sheer mean reversion have sapped that energy.

The core mission of any politician hoping to foster decarbonization is to keep encouraging private investment by mitigating the upfront risk and encouraging further declines in cost. On this basis, the IRA would provide a much-needed nudge forward. Now, let’s see what a certain senator from Arizona thinks.

More from other writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

• The Do-Something Congress Is on a Roll: Jonathan Bernstein

• Surprise Manchin-Schumer Deal Would Be a Huge Win: Editorial

• No, Joe Manchin, Taxes Don’t Cause Inflation: Kimberly Clausing

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article