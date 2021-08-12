As is apparent from the above map, this temperature rise has been concentrated in the East and West, with the middle of country seeing far less increase. In Oklahoma, 29 of 77 counties experienced cooler temperatures over the last three years than the 1901-2000 average, which makes me a tad more understanding of the persistent climate denialism of the state’s senior U.S. Senator, Jim Inhofe. Overall the correlation between the past three years’ temperature anomaly and the percentage of a county’s population that believes the planet is warming, according to the estimates of the Yale Program on Climate Communication, is a weakly positive 0.36 (with one meaning perfect correlation and zero none at all). The two states with the lowest percentage of residents who believe global warming is happening, West Virginia and Wyoming, also happen to be the nation’s top two producers of coal, which suggests a major role for economic factors.