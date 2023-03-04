Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Three years after the outbreak of Covid-19 claimed millions of lives across the world, are governments fully prepared to contain the next pandemic? The new cold war between Washington and Beijing bodes ill for prevention. There is no guarantee that China will give early warnings of another zoonotic virus outbreak. The Communist authorities have angrily stonewalled a transparent inquiry into the origins of Covid. The US Department of Energy now agrees with the FBI that the virus leaked from a state laboratory, not a local wet market as Beijing argues, although other American agencies are not convinced.

In the West, authorities are also likely to encounter new obstacles to effective public health policy at home. Social media fueled mistrust of “big government” intrusion into millions of private lives during the pandemic. In the UK, for instance, any attempt to reimpose social distancing, mask-wearing and lockdowns is likely to meet fierce resistance from an angry minority.

Advertisement

The government needs to rebuild public trust and bolster national resilience. For that, both civil servants and voters need to know which policies in the state toolkit worked last time. The costs and benefits of lockdowns, in particular, have to be analyzed and understood. The official UK response to Covid came with a price tag in excess of £400 billion ($479.6 billion) and the highest tax burden since the 1940s. How much of that money was well spent? Stories about waste and alleged corruption over the allocation of contracts keep surfacing in the newspapers.

Sweden, which rejected lockdowns, published an 800-page report into the efficacy of its pandemic policies last year. An official inquiry into the actions of the British government during the crisis won’t appear any time before the next general election, likely in late 2024.

But if the state fails to account for its actions, then the media will quite properly make its own enquiries. This week, embarrassing WhatsApp messages between ministers and officials at the height of the Covid crisis were published in the British press. The result is bound to be further paranoia about Big Brother in Whitehall.

Advertisement

More than 100,00 social media messages between former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and his officials were leaked to The Daily Telegraph. Hancock unwisely handed his WhatsApp messages over to a journalist, Isabel Oakeshott, who helped him write his pandemic memoir.

A lockdown skeptic with links to politicians on the populist Right, Oakeshott broke a legally binding non-disclosure agreement with Hancock to publish her material. She invokes a “public interest” defense for going back on her word — Hancock’s messages reveal that he rejected the advice of Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty in April 2020 that all visitors to care homes should be tested for the virus. Instead, he restricted testing solely to those transferred from hospital. Thousands died. Hancock claims that the health department simply lacked the capacity to carry out more tests.

Other embarrassing revelations have followed. Another message suggests that the decision to make mask-wearing in English schools compulsory was taken solely on the grounds of political expediency, not science. And one minister jumped the queue to have his child tested for Covid. More scoops about bureaucratic bungling will surely follow. The drip-drip effect on public confidence in the authorities can be imagined.

Advertisement

Politicians, of course, should be held to account for self-serving behavior. But the easy wisdom of hindsight must not be applied to one of the most difficult crises faced by Whitehall since 1945. Nuance walks out of the door if we have to rely on limited, partial evidence. Some of those in authority panicked and made mistakes; many were forced to make swift, difficult decisions through a fog of ignorance and their WhatApp messages are unlikely to show them at their best.

No one in authority then understood the demographic and actuarial risks of infection, and none could have guessed that an efficacious vaccine against the virus could, against all precedent, be produced safely within months. Most tried their best under the circumstances. Sometimes that was not good enough.

An official inquiry is the best way to set the record straight. Thorough, impartial and considered, British inquiries are one of the glories of the system. In recent decades, however, they have become bogged down in red tape and lawyers’ quibbles. The inquiry into the pandemic, for instance, has not yet even taken evidence, giving weight to The Telegraph’s justification for preemptive publication of its treasure trove: Many readers will thank the newspaper for preventing an “official cover-up.”

Advertisement

Some suspicion is merited. Boris Johnson dragged his feet on holding an inquiry for months, doubtless because it would reveal his insouciance and dithering at the beginning of the crisis. In the long run, the inquiry will publish Hancock’s evidence in full, alongside the testimony of other key players — but it will take months, even years.

Other recent official inquests into past injustices, like the Savile Inquiry into a British army atrocity in Northern Ireland and the infected blood scandal, have been interminable and prohibitively expensive too. On Thursday, the chairman of the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry published the third volume of his report into the death of 22 victims. The attack took place six years ago. A sizable subset of lawyers now make their living from official inquiries — they insist on time to review every item of evidence produced and advise their clients accordingly on what they should say as if they were on trial in a court of law. The process needs streamlining.

Johnson’s successor-but-one Rishi Sunak is being urged to speed up the pandemic inquiry in response to The Telegraph’s revelations. It may not be possible to change the trajectory and speed of the juggernaut now, but he could demand an interim report by year’s end into the pandemic’s policy implications. That would show that as well as the desire for thoroughness, the state understands the importance of timeliness too. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Rishi Sunak is Breaking the Triple Tory Habit of Failure: Adrian Wooldridge

• Wagamama’s Food Fight With Hedge Fund Is Delicious: Matthew Brooker

• Brands Are Making the Same Mistake as Amazon: Andrea Felsted

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article