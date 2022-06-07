Placeholder while article actions load

The three Gupta brothers have come to embody the corruption that blighted South African President Jacob Zuma’s almost nine-year rule. They allegedly used their friendship with the president and business ties to his son, Duduzane, to influence cabinet appointments and secure illicit state contracts worth billions of dollars. They fled South Africa for Dubai in early 2018 after the ruling party forced Zuma to quit and were charged with graft later that year. In June 2022, two of the Gupta brothers were arrested in Dubai to face possible extradition and trial in South Africa.

1. Who are the Guptas?

The three brothers -- Atul, Rajesh and Ajay -- became so enmeshed in national politics under Zuma that their families and associates were collectively known as the Zuptas. The brothers arrived in South Africa from India in the early 1990s as apartheid rule was drawing to a close. Starting with a small technology company, they built a business empire spanning newspapers, cable television, uranium and coal mines. They set up a sprawling compound in Johannesburg’s upmarket Saxonwold suburb, bought a fleet of luxury cars and threw lavish parties. Their public notoriety dates back to 2013, when they landed an aircraft at a high-security air-force base to ferry private guests to an opulent, four-day family wedding. In February 2018, police raided their compound, while immigration officials descended on the offices of one of the TV stations they used to own. The Guptas, Zuma and his son have denied wrongdoing.

2. How did the arrests happen?

Dubai police said they detained Rajesh and Atul Gupta “in connection with money laundering and other criminal charges in South Africa.” The arrests came months after Interpol placed the brothers on its most-wanted list and issued a so-called red notice requesting the help of international law enforcement agencies to hunt them down. The charges include involvement in a questionable tender to undertake a feasibility survey on a dairy project in the central Free State province, in which a company controlled by the Guptas was paid $1.4 million.

3. What else are they alleged to have done?

The Guptas have been implicated in a litany of other crimes. An initial public investigation was carried out in 2016 by then-Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, who produced a 355-page report called State of Capture. It detailed allegations that the Guptas may have influenced the appointment of cabinet members and that a coal business linked to the family and Duduzane Zuma received special treatment at the request of top politicians. Madonsela ordered the establishment of a judicial commission to probe Zuma’s relationship with the Guptas. Seven months after the release of her report, a vast trove of documents and emails between the Guptas and their associates was leaked to the media, and story after story about their questionable dealings were published.

4. What happened at the judicial commission?

Madonsela’s directive led to the establishment of a panel chaired by Raymond Zondo, now the country’s chief justice. After hearings that lasted more than three years, he released a series of damning reports that laid out how the Guptas were part of a wide-ranging scheme to defraud the state with Zuma’s tacit consent. The looting spree hobbled state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and freight rail and ports operator Transnet SOC Ltd., and the economy continues to suffer the fallout.

5. How much was stolen?

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in 2019 that at least $32 billion may have been stolen during his predecessor’s tenure and the actual figure could be more than double that amount. State-owned companies including Eskom, South African Airways and arms manufacturer Denel SOC Ltd. were left bankrupt, while the national tax agency’s ability to collect revenue was badly undermined. The plunder also coincided with a sell-off in the rand and contributed to the country’s debt being downgraded to “junk” status.

6. Is Zuma facing charges?

Yes, but they aren’t currently related to his dealings with the Guptas. Zuma was convicted of contempt of court in 2021 for refusing to testify before Zondo and sentenced to 15 months in prison. The prisons department released him on medical parole after he had served less than two months -- a decision that was still being contested in court. He’s also facing trial on charges linked to an arms deal that dates back to the 1990s. Prosecutors were still working their way through Zondo’s findings and more charges could follow.

