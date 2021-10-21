The emergence of Sheikh Tahnoon, 51, from relative obscurity just five years ago has set off speculation about his place in the princely pecking order: Might he, rather than one of MBZ’s sons, be next in line to become crown prince? In the UAE, any discussion about succession must be carried out sotto voce, but practically everybody I met during a recent trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi agreed that MBZ is grooming Sheikh Tahnoon for bigger things. “He’s been given oversight into every aspect of the state that matters, so you have to think that this is a springboard for something,” a senior Emirati official said.