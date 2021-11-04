And there must be an unimaginable amount of such data filed away, especially at the majors, which have inspected virtually every corner of the world at one time or another, including beneath the sea. Three-dimensional seismic imaging using sound waves has been around for roughly half a century. The complexities involved mean it’s no accident that oil companies feature regularly toward the top of rankings of the world’s most advanced supercomputers (one used by Italy’s Eni SpA is the highest ranked for an oil major in the latest, taking ninth spot). And there is undoubtedly a trove of older data and field notes, valuable in their own way for the insights provided by geophysicists on the spot.