That assessment fails to place the blame where it belongs. Towns, and companies don’t have their culture foisted on them by inanimate forces. Instead they choose the culture they want to have. If a spirit of toxic masculinity often prevails in Kalgoorlie, it’s because such behavior is too frequently excused. And indeed, far from being confined to the pit face, instances mentioned in Rio Tinto’s report often seem to be as common in head office: Male employees in the legal and external affairs department were more likely to experience racism than their blue-collar colleagues in iron ore, for instance.