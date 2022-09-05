Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi. Welcome to today’s Elements, our daily energy and commodities newsletter. It’s a busy start to the week: natural gas prices jumped in Europe after Russia kept the Nord Stream pipeline shut and OPEC+ meets to set production policy. And as Bloomberg Opinion’s Clara Ferreira Marques explains in Today’s Take, Chile’s rejection of a new constitution has big implications for the global mining industry. If you haven’t yet signed up to receive the newsletter into your inbox you can do that here.

Today’s Take: Mining’s Uncertain New Normal

Chile’s rejection of a proposed new constitution is being welcomed among investors as the least bad outcome, with the peso set to strengthen and equities ready to climb. An idealistic, maximalist document born of 2019’s social upheaval, the charter would have come with dangerously vague environmental and other burdens in particular for miners — plus onerous spending demands for a government that can ill-afford them.

Advertisement

Yet Sunday’s emphatic win for the rechazo camp — the “no” vote — is not exactly good news either. The world’s top copper-producing nation will remain stuck in a period of political turbulence certain to hamper investment at a time when it is sorely needed: pits are maturing, grades declining and the green boom is revving up demand for both the red stuff and the key battery ingredient lithium.

In theory, with the lengthy draft rejected, the country should simply go back to its existing constitution. In practice, that document, dating back to the Pinochet dictatorship, is discredited. The more likely outcome is another constitutional assembly, another draft, another vote.

That will leave mining executives hoping for the best, but fearing the worst in what was once one of industry’s most reliable jurisdictions. They are already grappling with a dramatic increase in uncertainty in promising (but admittedly less stable) Peru. Extremes like nationalization are off the table in Chile, but the debate over water rights — the privatized system has been a major source of discontent — won’t go away. Nor will the prospect of a new and more unpredictable political system if the Senate is replaced with a less hefty alternative. A proposed mining tax, with its worrying emphasis on sales, is bad enough — it becomes worse if constantly tinkered with as political winds change.

Advertisement

Continued popular discontent raises questions about state-owned behemoth Codelco, which is in need of significant cash just to keep production stable but may find its needs competing with other demands on the government purse. As for the likes of BHP Group and Anglo American Plc, they may pause large investment decisions. There aren’t many alternative rich sources of copper, but there are some, and risks in those places look less severe in this new context.

According to BloombergNEF, annual copper demand will increase by more than 50% between now and 2040. Someone has to dig.--Clara Ferreira Marques, Bloomberg Opinion

Chart of the Day

After tumbling last week, European natural gas prices jumped as much as 35% on Monday after Russia’s Gazprom PJSC effectively halted the crucial Nord Stream pipeline indefinitely. The decision looked like a rapid retaliation against the Group of Seven nations backing a plan to impose a price cap on purchases of Russian oil and oil products. That idea is being met with a heavy dose of skepticism — details are sketchy and many think it will be easy to circumvent — but there’s little doubt the energy war between Russian and the West is escalating, with huge economic and political consequences over the coming months.

Advertisement

Today’s Top Stories

Oil surged at the week’s open as OPEC+ ministers prepared for their monthly meeting. A production cut, the first since the deal that ended a price war in early 2020, is a possibility.

European ministers will discuss special measures to rein in soaring energy costs when they meet later this week, from natural gas price caps to a suspension of power derivatives trading, as the bloc races to respond to the deepening crisis.California’s strained power grid is set to come under even more stress Monday because of a punishing heat wave, increasing the chance of blackouts.John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s top climate envoy, told Bloomberg he’s “hopeful” that climate talks with China will resume after discussions stalled following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month.

Advertisement

Uranium’s supply chain is as susceptible to geopolitical manipulation as natural gas, cobalt and rare earths, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s David Fickling. If developed countries want to count on atomic energy as a reliable source of zero-carbon power, they’re going to need to start locking down resources.

This Week’s Agenda

Monday

• OPEC+ ministers hold their monthly virtual meeting

• UK’s new prime minister is revealed with energy policy top of the agenda

• The natural gas world gathers in Milan for the GasTech exhibition and conference

Tuesday

• China’s largest lithium companies report earnings

Thursday

• EIA releases weekly US stockpile data (a day later than usual because of Monday’s holiday)

Friday

• EU energy ministers meet in Brussels to discuss responses to the energy crisis

Best of the Rest

Advertisement

• Commodities analyst Nicholas Trickett lays out the case for nationalizing the UK energy sector in The Spectator, and what he sees as the weaknesses of the current privatized model.

• The New York Times writes on the role of electric mopeds and three-wheeled rickshaw taxis in propelling a low-cost green vehicle revolution in India, and why it matters for other emerging markets.

• Caixin has a cover story on China’s steel industry, facing one of the harshest winters in years as property exuberance comes to an end, and considers what lies ahead. Property accounts for over a third of China’s steel consumption.

• Newspaper Le Monde publishes the first installments of a six-part investigation into the global sand trade, beginning with exploding demand in India, and the consequences for corruption, crime and exploitation.

Advertisement

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and editorial board member covering foreign affairs and climate. Previously, she worked for Reuters in Hong Kong, Singapore, India, the U.K., Italy and Russia.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article