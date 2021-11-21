Replicating the success India has had with Amul, a $5 billion dairy cooperative, might do more for prosperity than telling farmers they can sell to whomever they wish. Who’s there to buy except for the government and a few large traders? Someone needs to invest in transport, warehousing, processing, distribution — and, like in Amul’s case — brand-building. The collective, with a little help from New Delhi, was able to coax Nestle SA to share its chocolate-making technology in the 1960s, when India didn’t even have a mass market for the sweets. It does now. Policies that help producers’ organizations capture more of the farm-to-fork value chain would mean better prices for farmers.