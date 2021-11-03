A temporary increase in oil and gas production is a crucial part of an overall U.S. climate policy that aims to reduce (and eventually eliminate) the need for oil and gas production. As Biden says, it seems ironic. But the alternative is to face the short-term risk of turning consumers in the developed world against climate policy, and the medium- and long-term risk of turning the developed world toward alternative coal technology. Neither of those risks is worth taking, and Biden should feel confident in rejecting them.