When Covid-19 spread, Britons got used to regular government messaging such as “hands, face, space.” But as the pandemic wore on (and on), a backlash against the briefings and ever-evolving rules took hold. Britain has long responded to public information campaigns, but people wanted more freedom to decide which risks to take.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss rode that wave to power this summer. She railed against handouts and the “nanny state.” Take back control, that Brexit message, became something more like “give back control.” It helped make her point when this summer’s heat wave hit and the government offered such helpful messaging as “stay out of the heat” and “find somewhere else that is cool.” Cue eyerolls.

Problem is, Truss has leaned so far into her ideological aversion to interventionism that the government risks failing households as the winter energy crisis hits. It reportedly scrapped a £15 million ($16.7 million) plan to provide energy-saving advice to consumers. “We’re not a nanny-state government,” said UK climate minister Graham Stuart. The latest approach seems to be to beef up the fairly unhelpful “help for households” website, which largely summarizes available support.

Contrast this with the European approach. Like the UK, EU countries have put in place substantial support for consumers and businesses to cushion the blow of rising energy costs. But unlike the UK, Europe is going all in for demand management. The EU has a voluntary target to cut gas consumption by 15% and the European Commission set a goal of 10% reduction in electricity consumption until the end of March 2023. Many EU countries have large public campaigns to drive down demand, informing consumers on how best to save energy and building support for small sacrifices that add up to big savings.

That approach fits squarely with the literature on how to achieve energy savings in a hurry, says Yael Parag, vice dean of the School of Sustainability at Reichman University in Israel. “To be honest, I don’t understand the rationale behind not giving advice to people. If anything, we should have more of this targeted information rather than less of it. It raises awareness and gives people practical advice on how to manage their usage.” It can also be tailored so that vulnerable parts of the population — the elderly, for example — don’t take unnecessary risks.

Chile did just that when it experienced an electricity shortfall brought on by a drought in 2007-2008. The government offered financial support for the most vulnerable part of the population along with a host of measures to reduce demand. Similarly, after an avalanche severed hydroelectric power supply in Juneau, Alaska in 2008, the government launched a “Juneau unplugged” campaign that emphasized how conserving electricity was part of being a good citizen.

Parag recalls that when sabotage took out a natural gas pipeline from Egypt in 2012, Israeli radio carried broadcasts urging people to turn off unnecessary appliances during peak hours. “You don’t need everyone to respond; it’s enough that some do,” she says. A sweeping 2011 International Energy Agency study examined the impact of demand-reduction strategies in New Zealand, Chile, Ontario, Japan and elsewhere. It found that government-led efforts to reduce demand were powerful in bringing about behavioral change in a hurry.

Truss figures Brits don’t need to be told to turn down the thermometer and buy slankets. The government’s laissez-faire approach is partly based on the assumption that Britain won’t face an energy shortage as it doesn’t have Europe’s dependency on Russian gas. Indeed, Truss went so far as to rule out blackouts this winter during her leadership campaign. And yet Britain’s National Grid operator has admitted that scenario is possible.

But even without a shortage situation, there is an economic case for encouraging demand reduction seeing as the UK government — that is, the taxpayer — has promised some £60 billion in energy support. (And the UK government’s positions often betray conflicting motives, as plans to ban solar panels on farmland testify.)

It’s true that nanny states deny people autonomy and encourage an overreliance on handouts, which can destroy innovation and growth. But given the enormous need to save on energy costs and the very real risk of supply problems, such objections feel absurd in this case. One in five UK households containing dependent children experienced fuel poverty in 2020, and the outlook for this winter, given surging prices, is grim. Many families will struggle to pay their bills even with the government’s support package.

While many websites have information on energy reduction, the internet can be a confusing place. What measures provide the most impact at the lowest cost for certain properties or households? A clear, targeted public information campaign can reduce some of the noise and focus on options that will be most effective. Adding insulation is probably the most important step many homes can take, but smaller things like not running a washing machine or dishwasher until full or changing to energy-saving light bulbs are also useful. Some councils are offering local “warm spaces” so residents can come in from the cold.

Of course, a public information campaign should only be one piece of a demand-reduction strategy. Whether aimed at achieving mandatory net-zero targets or getting through the winters ahead, a comprehensive approach would focus on food and agriculture, transport, residential buildings, non-domestic buildings and industry, and involve a range of tools from price-signaling to potentially rationing. By comparison, the UK’s is too haphazard and passive.

Truss’s dogmatism has already landed the government in a heap of trouble with markets and her own party. It’s one thing to hope for the best, quite another to fail to prepare for the worst.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Therese Raphael is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion covering health care and British politics. Previously, she was editorial page editor of the Wall Street Journal Europe.

