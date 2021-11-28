The emergence of a new covid strain should make producers even more likely to halt the steady addition of barrels in January. But the decision is being complicated by several countries’ coordinated release of emergency stockpiles. The amount made available will probably be more than 70 million barrels of crude and refined products from reserves in the U.S., India, Japan, the U.K., South Korea and China. It remains unclear how much of that will actually be taken up by the industry.