It’s been hot this summer in much of the US, with the intensity of the heat waves likely due in part to rising concentrations of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. In response, the 88% of us with air conditioning have been cranking it up. To meet the resulting increase in electricity demand, power generators have been burning more natural gas, coal and other things, thus emitting lots of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

The key to getting out of this doom loop is moving to a system of electricity generation that isn’t so dependent on burning stuff. So how are we doing on that?

Overall, 38% of the electricity generated in the US last year at utility, industrial or commercial scale (i.e., not including residential solar panels) was produced by means that didn’t directly produce carbon-dioxide emissions, up from 30% 10 years earlier. This excludes electricity produced from wood and other biomass, because while some characterize the overall process of growing and burning it as carbon-neutral the evidence doesn’t seem to support that, for wood at least.

Thanks to a big shift from high-emissions coal to moderate-emissions natural gas in electricity generation, the sector’s CO2 emissions declined even more than the above statistics would indicate, falling 29% since 2011, 36% since hitting an all-time high in 2007. But with coal down to 22% of US electricity generation in 2021, future CO2 reductions will increasingly have to come from supplanting gas-fired power plants with emission-free sources — not to mention that the methane in natural gas is, when it leaks from wells or pipes or storage facilities, a potent if relatively short-lived greenhouse gas.

Some states are big net power importers, with Massachusetts and Delaware getting the majority of their electricity from other states in 2019, and others net exporters, so this map does not consistently reflect the sources of electricity consumed in each state. Still, it’s in the ballpark for most, and the mismatch is probably less significant when comparing the change over time in the electricity generation mix. Since 2011, 37 states have seen the non-carbon-emitting share of electricity generation go up, with some in the middle of the country making huge gains. But the energy transition has been going in reverse in a few states, most along the West Coast and in the Northeast.

The backsliding in the Pacific Northwest may be something of a fluke, in that Idaho, Oregon and Washington get most of their electricity from hydroelectric dams and 2011 was a very wet year, resulting in very high hydropower generation, while 2021 was a bit below average. Less hydropower was an issue in California too, but perhaps not so fluky given that 2021 hydropower generation was less than half the 1990-2011 average and only two years in the past decade have been above that average. Persistent drought and shrinking snowpacks have set the state’s energy transition back, as did the 2013 closure of the San Onofre nuclear plant.

Still, California is clearly making that transition, with utility-scale solar and wind accounting for more than a quarter of the state’s electricity generation in 2021 and big banks of batteries now beginning to ease the evening shift from ample solar power to none, which will enable solar’s share to keep rising. The same cannot be said of the Northeast, where nuclear plant closures in Massachusetts and New York and a natural gas boom in Pennsylvania have left the region more dependent on fossil fuels for electricity generation than it was a decade ago, and wind and solar have so far made only modest inroads.

In a big report issued in May on “The Future of Energy Storage,” researchers with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Energy Initiative estimated that without restrictions on carbon-dioxide emissions, the Northeast (which they defined as New England plus New York) will have even higher per-kilowatt emissions from electricity generation in 2050 than it does now. This was a huge contrast with the other two US power markets studied in the report, with Southeast projected to see a 59% decline in CO2 emissions per kilowatt-hour by 2050 and Texas 78% — again, in the absence of any policies to restrict or otherwise discourage those emissions.

This no-intervention scenario will not come to pass, given that most Northeastern states already have ambitious emissions-reduction targets and the climate bill (aka Inflation Reduction Act) signed into law by President Joe Biden this month will give a further big impetus to non-carbon energy. But the modeling results are an indication that the Northeast faces unique challenges in decarbonizing, mainly because, as MIT economist Richard Schmalensee explained in a podcast interview that succinctly sums up the report:

• Its climate isn’t great for solar,

• Its population density makes it hard to add onshore wind generation, and

• Nuclear plants find it hard to compete in its power markets.

The Southeast, by contrast, has ample sun, a less tightly packed population and vertically integrated utilities that can, if desired, keep nuclear plants running (and even build expensive new ones). Texas is, well, Texas, with vast open spaces perfectly suited for solar and wind power generation.

Given that the Southeastern states and Texas probably won’t legislate their way to emission-free electricity anytime soon, this is fortuitous. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Liam Denning and energy expert Jeff Davies showed recently with an accounting of renewable energy potential by congressional district, places that tend to elect Republicans also tend to be great for wind and/or solar power generation and battery storage. And as I discovered last month, many red states also have a high share of all-electric households, which would ease the anticipated transition away from natural gas as a heating and cooking fuel. Much of Red America appears destined to go carbon-free or at least carbon-light whether it wants to or not.

Blue America, at least its Northeastern chapter, is already relatively carbon-light. The region has mostly stopped burning coal to generate electricity, it’s got a lot of its own hydroelectric power and access to more nearby in Canada, and its residents are more likely than those in other regions to live in apartments, ride public transportation and work in non-energy-intensive sectors. Seven of the 10 states with the lowest per-capita energy-related carbon-dioxide emissions in 2019 (the most recent year for which the US Energy Information Administration has estimates) were in the Northeast.

Now, however, comes the hard part. After decades of flat to falling demand, the Northeast will need much more electricity to power electric cars and replace oil and gas furnaces with heat pumps. Providing it will be a challenge under any scenario, and it could be especially difficult if the region tries to do so without some continuing role for natural gas — which is currently the plan in New York, where the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act calls for 100% emission-free electricity by 2040. According to the MIT study, Northeastern electricity prices would be almost twice as high in 2050 under a zero-emissions scenario as under one that limits emissions to 5 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour of electricity (to put that in context, US electric power industry CO2 emissions were about 386 grams per kilowatt-hour in 2020). Prices would also be much higher in the Northeast under the zero-emissions scenario than in the other regions studied.

Yes, these are just the results of an economic modeling exercise, relying on a bunch of assumptions that may not pan out. Still, it’s pretty weird to contemplate that over the next few decades it may prove easier to be a climate hawk in Georgia or Texas than in Massachusetts or New York.

