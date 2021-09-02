Mainly local energy firms, most of which established themselves by buying assets from international oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Prime candidates include Nigerian tycoon Tony Elumelu’s Heirs Holdings, which sealed a $1.1 billion deal in January to buy one of Shell’s oil blocks, and Seplat Energy Plc, which has expressed interest in acquiring more onshore and shallow-water fields. Shell, which has been active in Nigeria for more than six decades and has faced a string of lawsuits from communities accusing it of damaging the environment and destroying their livelihoods, is looking to offload its remaining onshore assets. The Anglo-Dutch giant says it’s repeatedly fallen victim to theft and sabotage that’s resulted in oil spills. The government is wagering the law will convince the oil majors to proceed with deep-water developments that already account for about half the nation’s output.