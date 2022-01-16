These stories are often cited as examples of environmental hypocrisy, to make the left look bad. And certainly there are cases where the NIMBYs are just wrong. Last fall’s defeat of a proposed power line that would have brought Quebec hydropower through Maine into Massachusetts was a genuine disaster, with a small number of forest-protectors serving as useful idiots for fossil-fuel interests. More North American grid integration is critical to the clean-energy transition because Canadian hydropower can balance solar intermittency: America can send electricity north when the sun is shining and the Canadians can let water pile up behind their dams to generate power for when the sun goes down.