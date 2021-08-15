This could have been the moment to end cheap credit. Instead, investors reacted as they always have in times of trouble and dived for the safe haven of Treasuries. TINA (There Is No Alternative) thinking took hold. Whatever happened, it seemed, there would always be demand for Treasuries. Subsequent massive rounds of bond purchases by the Fed (known as QE or Quantitative Easing) have rammed that message home and kept yields minimal ever since. With confidence in more money-printing by the Fed (impossible under a gold standard unless miners dig up more gold), and with plain evidence of a global stagnation in prices, investors piled into stocks, and gold tumbled into a bear market. So strong was the guarantee against inflation that central banks now actively tried to bring it back — and couldn’t.