True, Shell has some leeway to spend more, having reduced net debt by more than $26 billion in the last two years to just over $50 billion. But it should be careful, not only with Loeb but beyond: Shareholders won’t reward a return to the old ways. Van Beurden on Thursday said Shell would aim for the low end of the $23 to $27 billion range. No matter how much the price of oil and gas rises, he should keep that promise. Return on capital should be the priority over growth, and that includes green-energy growth.