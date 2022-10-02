Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The oil producers of the OPEC+ convene on Wednesday to set output targets for November. With Brent crude trading at $85 a barrel, the group is expected to agree to a second straight production cut. But even a big reduction to targets may have little impact on actual supplies, unless they can agree to redistribute production targets, or the Saudis step in to act alone.

Meeting virtually in early September, members agreed to a token cut of 100,000 barrels a day to output targets for October. This time around the curtailment is likely to be much larger, with some analysts estimating that it could be as much as 1 million barrels a day, although a figure of half that size is the most widely forecast number. The group has also taken a last-minute decision to meet face to face for the first time since March 2020. That may indicate that it will try to do something more significant than apply a pro-rata cut to existing targets. It certainly needs to.

OPEC+ can’t keep things as they are and retain credibility. The amount the group pumps and its theoretical target have become increasingly estranged from each other over the course of the year, with output lagging behind the planned volume by more than 3.5 million barrels a day in August, according to figures compiled by Bloomberg.

That big gap is going to dilute the effects of any cut decided on Wednesday, unless they can agree to redistribute targets among themselves to reflect the inability of most members to pump as much as they’re allowed.

Even a reduction of 1 million barrels a day, shared pro rata among the members, would require just six countries to make actual cuts. All the rest are pumping so far below their individual targets that a step-down would have no impact. The resulting reduction would be just 337,000 barrels a day — and that’s assuming, perhaps optimistically, that all six stick to the plan.

A contraction of 500,000 barrels a day would see just five countries needing to pump less and would deliver shrinkage in actual supply of just 126,000 barrels a day.

Any reduction will come a month before European Union sanctions on Russian crude exports come into effect on Dec. 5, complicating the outlook. Russia is a powerful and valued member of OPEC+, so despite the group’s self-declared role of balancing oil supply and demand, don’t expect other members to rally round and make up for any shortfall in global availability resulting from the EU embargo.

Seaborne crude shipments to Europe from Russia are currently running at about 820,000 barrels a day, but the sanctions could hit wider flows, with the EU also set to ban the provision of insurance and other services to tankers carrying Russian crude, no matter where they’re headed.

Defining acceptable baselines for output cuts back in April 2020, when the current arrangement was agreed, was difficult enough. And at that time crude was trading below $35 a barrel and still heading south, a guarantee of focused minds. With Brent at $85, many producers won’t feel the same existential threat that they did when the Covid pandemic struck. And giving up market share, even if it’s only theoretical market share, is never popular.

But it’s not impossible. The OPEC+ group has shown remarkable cohesion over the past two and a half years. And I wouldn’t underestimate the ability of Saudi Arabia to cajole, or bully, the rest of the group to see things as it does.

And if it fails, the kingdom can always make another of its voluntary additional cutbacks. With production now running at about 11 million barrels a day, the kingdom could certainly afford to trim output, and some of its oil infrastructure might benefit from a rest.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman clearly enjoys springing surprises, especially when they’re designed to discomfit traders shorting oil. The fact that ministers have agreed to meet face to face suggests something more meaningful than a pro-rata cut in output targets is on the table.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Julian Lee is an oil strategist for Bloomberg First Word. Previously, he was a senior analyst at the Centre for Global Energy Studies.

