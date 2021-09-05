Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman identified a target for the group of getting commercial oil inventories in the developed economies of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development back down to their average 2015-2019 level. That’s a goal they reached in April, if you measure the stockpiles in simple volume terms. Even if you look at them in terms of the number of days’ worth of oil demand they represent, which is perhaps a more useful measure, they were close, just 1.5 days above the prince’s target by the end of July, down from 17 days in March 2020.