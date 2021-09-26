Hurricane Ida tore through the Gulf of Mexico oil patch at the end of August, before cutting a path of destruction across the U.S. It initially forced the shut-in of more oil production than any previous storm, curtailing 30 million barrels of the region’s output over the last month. That’s the same amount that was lost over comparable periods to both of the big two-storm combinations — Katrina and Rita in 2005, Gustav and Ike in 2008 — that have struck the Gulf since it became a major oil producing region.