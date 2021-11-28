Coming on the heels of a consumer price index inflation sticker shock of more than 6%, last week’s PCE measure of core inflation, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge, came in at 4.1%, a multidecade high. Meanwhile, the growth outlook took several Covid hits, starting with lockdowns in a handful of European countries. This was followed by concerns about B1.1.529, a variant of the Covid virus that the World Health Organization has dubbed Omicron. On Friday, the WHO called Omicron a “variant of concern” because of the higher risk of infection and the possibility of vaccine evasion. Several countries, including the U.S., Canada and the U.K., announced restrictions on travel from countries in southern Africa.